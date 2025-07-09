Sakambari Utsavalu begin at Durga temple

Vijayawada: Sakambari Utsavalu began on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Tuesday. The temple premise was decorated with vegetables and leaves. Temple Executive Officer Seena Naik monitored the arrangements.

A large number of devotees every year donate hundreds of tons of vegetables, which are used to decorate the deities and the temple premises. Sakambari Utsavalu will be concluded on July 10.

The temple administration began preparations ten days ago for Sakambari festivities as a large number of devotees visit the temple. The VIP special queue line was cancelled on Tuesday in view of the rush of devotees.