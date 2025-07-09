Live
- Derive full benefit from MGNREGS, farmers urged
- Conduct Mega PTM in flawless manner: Collector to officials
- Three-day Jyestabhishekam concludes
- Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive: CJI
- Kautilya students secure admission in top law varsities
- Fuel ban for old vehicles on hold till Nov 1
- ESIC launches SPREE to bring more workers into fold
- Setback for Yettinahole project as forest panel rejects extra land approval
- RSC hosts edu events honouring Swaminathan
- Govt releases Rs 244 cr as truckers go on strike
Sakambari Utsavalu begin at Durga temple
Highlights
Sakambari Utsavalu began on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Tuesday. The temple premise was decorated with vegetables and leaves.
Vijayawada: Sakambari Utsavalu began on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Tuesday. The temple premise was decorated with vegetables and leaves. Temple Executive Officer Seena Naik monitored the arrangements.
A large number of devotees every year donate hundreds of tons of vegetables, which are used to decorate the deities and the temple premises. Sakambari Utsavalu will be concluded on July 10.
The temple administration began preparations ten days ago for Sakambari festivities as a large number of devotees visit the temple. The VIP special queue line was cancelled on Tuesday in view of the rush of devotees.
Next Story