Samithva survey begins in 45 villages

Rajamahendravaram: A comprehensive Samithva Survey is currently being conducted across 45 villages within the Kovvur Revenue Division, informed Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Rani Susmitha. The survey aims to streamline land records and property details for better governance and public service delivery.

RDO Rani Susmitha announced that the Samithva Survey is actively progressing across 45 villages. She stated that verifying land and property data on the ground level has been 100% completed in 22 villages so far.

Overall, 75% of ground-level analysis work across the division has been completed. She directed survey teams, Tahsildars, MPDOs, and Panchayat staff to work together in close coordination to ensure the successful completion of the survey.

DLPO, IOS, DIOS, Tahsildars, MPDOs, EOPRDs, Reserve Deputy Tahsildars, Mandal Surveyors, and Samithva nodal officers were present.