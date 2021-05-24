Sangam Dairy Case: AP High Court grants conditional bail to Dhulipalla Narendra

TDP senior leader and former Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra has got a sigh of relief from the Andhra Pradesh High Court as it has granted bail in the Sangam Diary case. He was arrested over the irregularities in the Sangam Dairy case, however, he was granted conditional bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Along with him, Sangam Dairy MD Gopala Krishna was also granted bail. It is knew that the Anti-corruption officials arrested Dhulipalla Narendra on April 23 on charges of irregularities in Sangam Dairy.



With this, Narendra approached the High Court seeking bail. The court, which had heard arguments in the past, adjourned the verdict to Monday. Gopalakrishna along with Narendra were granted bail and fresh orders were issued. The court stipulated that two persons should be given surety along with a surety of Rs 1 lakh and stay in Vijayawada for four months. The court ordered the accused Narendra to inform the investigating officer of his whereabouts in Vijayawada.



The High Court also directed the ACB officials to inform Narendra 24 hours in advance if they want to question Narendra again at any time. Meanwhile, the Narendra was tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation at a private hospital in Rajahmundry of East Godavari district.

