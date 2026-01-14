Sankranti shuttle badminton tourney commences

Vijayawada: AS part of the Sankranti celebrations, a three-day shuttle badminton tournament was inaugurated at Kothuru Tadepalli in Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR district on Tuesday under the auspices of the Eda Vedadri Engineers (EVE) Friends Circle. Krishna District Kabaddi League's former President and e-Zone chairman, Chalapathi Venkateswara Rao (CH), formally inaugurated the competitions by playing a shuttle badminton match. The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from players and spectators, adding to the festive spirit of Sankranti in the village. About 50 teams are participating in the sub-junior, junior, and senior categories. Speaking on the occasion, Chalapathi Venkateswara Rao emphasised that youth should develop a strong interest in sports, as they play a crucial role in maintaining good health and instilling discipline.

EVE Friends Circle president Eda Vedadri said the shuttle badminton tournaments have been conducted for the past 13 years during the three days of Sankranti to prevent youth from drifting towards negative activities and to encourage them to pursue sports. The event was attended by guests Veeranki Ramachandra Rao, Madu Sivaiah, and Palagani Rajeswara Rao, who extended their congratulations and best wishes to the participating players.