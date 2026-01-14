Savitha warns Jagan against ‘petty politics’

Penukonda: State BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, warning that continued “petty and conspiratorial politics” would lead to his political isolation.

Addressing a press conference at her camp office in Penukonda, Savita accused Jagan of remaining silent over claims by BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao that he had stalled the Rayalaseema lift irrigation projects by moving court cases.

She questioned why the YSRCP had not condemned such statements and alleged a “secret understanding” between YSRCP and BRS leaders.

Savitha said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was working relentlessly to make drought-prone Rayalaseema fertile by utilising surplus floodwaters that otherwise flow into the sea.

She asked whether diverting excess Godavari floodwater to Rayalaseema amounted to injustice and accused YSRCP and BRS leaders of attempting to create discord between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for political gain.

Highlighting past water-sharing negotiations, she said Chandrababu Naidu had secured Andhra Pradesh’s rightful share of Krishna waters, while accusing Jagan of compromising the State’s interests during later Apex Council meetings.

Welcoming the ACB court’s decision to dismiss the Skill Development case, Savita said Chandrababu Naidu had emerged “like a cleansed pearl” from what she termed a false case, adding that the verdict vindicated public faith in his integrity and leadership.