SBI employee burnt alive in his car after hitting a container in Nandyal

In a tragic incident that took place in Kurnool district, a State Bank employee was killed after car was set in ablaze. The incident took place on Wednesday morning near Chapirevula toll plaza in Nandyal zone. SBI employee Siva Kumar along with three other friends drove from Hyderabad to Nandyal in a car. The car they were traveling in hit a container going ahead near Nandyal. This caused the car to get stuck in the container.

As it was getting late at night, the container driver noticed the accident and dragged the car for about 3 km. The fire broke out in a car at the Chapirevula toll plaza. Siva Kumar became paralyzed and could not get out of the car while the other three escaped unharmed.

Receiving the information, fire crews reached the scene and put out the fires. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Siva Kumar's belong to Rythunagar in Nandyal of Kurnool who is working in Nandyal SBI Bank.