SC rejects bail plea of Nandigam
Guntur: The Supreme Court has rejected the bail petition filed by former MP and YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh in connection with the 2020 murder case of Mariyamma in Velagapudi. Initially, the police registered the case but did not conduct an investigation.
After the TDP government assumed power in the state, Mariyamma’s son met with the Minister for Human Resource Development, Nara Lokesh, and requested justice for his mother.
Following this meeting, the police launched an investigation and arrested Suresh. Suresh then approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which denied his bail request. Subsequently, he appealed to the Supreme Court, which also rejected his petition. He is currently incarcerated in Guntur district jail. Sidharth Ludra represented the state government, while Kapil Sibal represented Suresh.