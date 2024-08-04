Live
SC verdict on sub-classification hailed
BJP State executive committee member Nagaruru Raghavendra said that the issue of SCs classification that has been going on for three decades has been solved by the Supreme Court’s historic verdict.
Kurnool : BJP State executive committee member Nagaruru Raghavendra said that the issue of SCs classification that has been going on for three decades has been solved by the Supreme Court’s historic verdict. On this occasion, they cleansed the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with milk at district Collector’s office here on Saturday.
Raghavendra said that Supreme Court has given a landmark verdict allowing States the authority to sub-classify reserved category groups, such as SCs, STs for reservation purpose. BJP leaders Velpulagopal, Srinivasulu and Suryakumar, MRPS leader Naveen Kumar, Mahila Morcha district president Malathi and others were present.
