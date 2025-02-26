Scholarships distributed to students with disabilities

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College in collaboration with the Chennai-based Help the Blind Foundation (HTBF) has facilitated scholarships worth Rs 1.9 lakh to support 15 visually impaired students from various colleges in Vijayawada and Guntur including Andhra Loyola College. Each student received Rs 10,000 in case of day scholars and Rs 25,000 for hostel students.

Deepa Krishnamurthy, managing trustee of HTBF reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting visually impaired students not only in Andhra Pradesh but across the country.

Correspondent Fr Dr Sagaya Raj emphasised that Andhra Loyola College, through its collaboration with Bangalore-based Enable India provides computer training and job opportunities in the corporate sector.

Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, coordinator of HEPSN, said that last year, the HTBF sponsored Rs 7 lakh for a student Chandana, who secured a seat in IIIT Bangalore for a Master’s programme in management.

In a significant move towards infrastructure development, the family of the foundation’s founder, DK Patel has donated Rs 3 crore to establish a training centre and headquarters in Chennai.

Dr Baskaran urged students from AP to take full advantage of the scholarships and training programmes available through the college. Interested visually impaired students seeking assistance can reach out to Asha, a student volunteer, at 99851 98900.