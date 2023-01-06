School bus overturns in Gurajala of Palanadu district, no casualties

A school bus overturned on Friday near Pulipadu village of Gurajala mandal of Palanadu district leaving ten students injured. Going into the details, a bus belonging to an English medium school named Goodnews near Gangavaram village has lost the control while it tried to avoid hitting a bike and overturned The locals said there were 30 students in the bus when the incident took place and ten students sustained minor injuries in the accident.



The injured students were shifted to Gurajala Government Hospital for treatment. Locals said that there was no danger to the others. Parents reached the area in large numbers after learning about the accident involving the school bus of the students.

It is learned that the locals responded swiftly after the accident and pulled out the students, averting a major accident. The police registered a case and started investigation. More information on this accident is yet to be ascertained.