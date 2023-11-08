SC/ST case against TDP Nellore dist president

Nellore: Police registered SC/ST atrocity case against TDP district president and former chairman of Nellore Municipal Corporation Shaik Abdul Aziz on Tuesday.



Bajaji Nagar police station SI Subhani went to the residence of Abdul Aziz and served him the notice under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday.

According to sources the case against Aziz was registered with regard to an alleged argument with Balaji Nagar circle inspector Ramulu Naik during graduate MLC elections held in the district in March this year. Based on complaint lodged by Ramulu Naik, the TDP district president is booked under SC/ST Act.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz alleged that the case is nothing but a brazen misuse of power against the people by the YSRCP government. Speaking to media along with TDP general secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and former minister P Narayana, Aziz said that people of the state elected Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 only because of great respect and sympathy for his late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy. “But Jagan Mohan Reddy is misusing the power, instead of protecting the interest of people,” he criticised.

He said the people were waiting for an opportunity to throw out Jagan Mohan Reddy from power in 2024 elections.