SC/STs economic progress is top priority: Collector Sumit

Chittoor: The government is doing its best for the economic progress of SCs and to ensure 100 per cent infrastructure facilities, said Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar.

Speaking at a programme held on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Deputy PM Babu Jagjivan Ram here on Saturday, the Collector said real tributes will be paid to Jagjivan Ram when social justice and amity among all castes is achieved. He observed that through unity and mutual cooperation all sections of people the villages will be developed.

CHUDA chairperson Katari Hemalatha said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are determined to provide all facilities including CC roads, drainage, drinking water, schools, and playgrounds in all SC colonies for their development. She appealed SC community people to utilise government welfare schemes for their financial progress.

Mayor Amuda, Corporation Commissioner Narasimha Prasad, SC Corporation Director Ugandar, DVMC members and others were present.