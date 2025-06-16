Search ops held in Allagadda, Illicit liquor and vehicles seized

Allagadda: In a coordinated effort to curb anti-social and illegal activities, police conducted extensive Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) across multiple areas under the Allagadda Sub-Division in the early hours of Sunday.

The operations were conducted under the orders of Nandyal District Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana, and led by Allagadda DSP Pramod.

Teams comprising officers and personnel from three police stations carried out the searches with the aim of strengthening law and order and preventing criminal activities.

During the raid, Koilakuntla Police Station – Kampamal (Faction-Affected Village, police seized 30 bottles of DPL liquor from unauthorized belt shops.

In Rudravaram Police Station – Peddakambaluru Village, cops seized a total of 9 motorcycles without valid documents.

In Kolimiguntla Police Station – Thummalapenta Village, police confiscated 11 motorcycles lacking proper registration or documentation. Additionally, the police conducted surprise inspections at the residences of known rowdy-sheeters, suspects, and individuals with criminal records in all three villages.

DSP Pramod stated that such operations are crucial to safeguarding public peace and ensuring criminal elements do not disrupt community life. He warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found disturbing law and order.

Later, police organised community awareness meetings in the villages where the searches were conducted. Officers sensitized residents about various crimes, especially cybercrime, road safety, and offenses against women and children, urging citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement.

The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region and encouraged the public to report suspicious activities without hesitation.