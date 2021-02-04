SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar transfers 30 MPDOs in Chittoor

Chittoor: Out of 65 MPDOs in the district, 30 MPDOs have got transfer orders as per the instructions of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. Out of 65 ZPTCs in the district, the MPDOs declared 30 seats as unanimous in the last ZPTC and MPTC polls held in March 2020 revealing grave irregularities.

It is obvious to state that all the 6 ZPTCs each in Punganur and Thamballapalli Assembly constituencies (represented by Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and his brother Dwarakanatha Reddy respectively) besides 4 ZPTCs in Srikalahasti (Madhusudhan Reddy) were declared unanimous. Those MPDOs who worked as returning officers for 30 ZPTCs polls (unanimous) have got transfer orders. In MPTC polls also, out of 858 seats, 433 were declared unanimous in the district.