Security beefed up at Tirumala amid YS Jagan's tour to Tirupati

YS Jagan's visit to Tirumala sparks outrage in Andhra Pradesh over the declaration. While the ruling party leaders say that the declaration is not necessary the opposition parties are insisting that the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should sign the declaration. Concerns are also being raised in Hyderabad over the issue. The Bajrang Dal staged a protest in front of Jagan's residence at Lotus Pond to protest the Tirumala Declaration and the ongoing attacks on Hindu temples. They are demanding a CBI probe into the ongoing attacks on Hindu temples. The police have deployed police to prevent the untoward incident at the residence.

Barricades were set up 200 meters from Jagan's residence. However, the Bajrang Dal activists were suddenly stopped by the police, a scuffle ensued between the two factions in this order and police arrested the protesters and deported from there. YCP leaders, on the other hand, have made it clear that CM Jagan does not need a declaration to tour Tirumala. *When YS Rajasekhar Reddy visited in the past he had not been asked declaration and why the opposition is making a fuss over it," YSRCP questioned. It is believed that the TDP and BJP leaders are deliberately politicizing CM Jagan's visit to Tirumala.

CM Jagan, who left Delhi, will arrive at Renigunta Airport shortly and reach Tirumala by road. Jagan will conduct a video conference from Annamaiah Bhavan at 5.27 pm. At 6.15 pm, a procession from Bedi Anjaneyaswamy Temple will reach Srivari Temple while CM will offer Silk robes followed by participation in the Srivari Garuda service at 7.30 pm. The police have deployed huge forces around Tirumala premises in the wake of opposition parties protests.

Meanwhile, the Hindu communities are outraged over the recent remarks made by AP Minister Kodali Nani. They are incensed that he should be removed from the cabinet or that CM Jagan should be held responsible for his remarks. Nani said two days ago that there is no declaration for any temple, mosque or church. He questioned whether Tirumala would be defiled if he went without signing into the Srivari temple. He said that there were no objections from the real Hindus except the opposition was making unnecessary remarks. He said the declaration was just a policy brought by the elders of the political parties Bd, not a mandatory issue. While the Leaders of the TDP and BJP, along with the Bajrang Dal, are incensed at his behaviour.