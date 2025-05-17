Live
Security Lapses Evident at CM Prajapati Vedika Meeting
Kurnool: On Saturday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Kurnool to attend the Swarna Andhra – Swachha Andhra program. Despite the high-security arrangements for the event, significant security lapses were evident.
Journalists arriving to cover the program were initially denied entry at the venue entrance by security personnel. They were allowed inside only after producing identity cards issued by the Information and Public Relations Department.
Surprisingly, while accredited journalists were subjected to strict checks, several young girls selling groundnuts were seen freely moving within the meeting premises. This raises serious concerns about how such vendors were permitted entry without any verification.
The presence of unauthorized individuals inside a high-profile meeting poses potential risks, as it could provide an opportunity for carrying prohibited or dangerous items under the guise of selling goods.
The incident highlights a glaring lapse in security protocol at a program attended by the Chief Minister.