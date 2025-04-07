Live
Seeking officials’ attention, tribals kneel in protest
Anakapalli: For decades, tribals of Donkada village at Narsipatnam constituency in Anakapalli district were deprived of basic infrastructure.
Apart from lack of roads, children in this area must trek kms long way to reach their school daily.
Unable to accept the apathy of the officials, the tribals of the village staged a novel protest by kneeling on their knees and appealing to the officials to look into their woes at least now by folding their hands into a ‘namaste’.
In 2023, the government sanctioned a BT road to the tune of Rs.1.35 crore. However, the project did not become a reality as it has to get permission from the forest department.
Expressing their concern over the inordinate delay, the tribals staged a protest under the aegis of the Fifth Schedule Sadana Committee under the banner of ‘Adivasi garjana’ in January. A representation was given to District Collector Vijaya Krishnan.
Responding to it, the Collector instructed the officials concerned to look into the issue once the MLC election code gets lifted.
However, the tribals complain that the file of the project is gathering dust at the RDO office. “Once it starts raining, it is very difficult to lay roads in the region. Hence, we appeal to the officials concerned to commence the road work at the earliest,” the tribals appealed.
Among others, CPM leader K Govinda Rao, tribals M Pothuraju, K Sathibabu, were present.