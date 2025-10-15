Sellers warned against stockpiling of firecrackers

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha has issued a stern warning to firecracker sellers, stating that shops would be seized and licenses cancelled if government rules are violated. Cases would be registered against those involved in illegal stockpiling or unauthorised sales, he said.

Ahead of Diwali festival on October 20, Dr Lakshmisha conducted a surprise inspection of firecracker godowns at Bhavanipuram Iron Yard. He noted that vendors may attempt to stockpile illegally to meet high demand and emphasised that a special surveillance team has been formed to monitor such activities.

Officials from revenue, police, municipal, fire, civil supplies, and electricity departments have been directed to conduct joint inspections and enforce strict compliance. Vendors are required to operate only in government-approved grounds and must obtain the necessary licenses. Town planning and sub-divisional officials are tasked with granting prior permissions for shop setups.

The Collector also instructed authorities to implement safety measures, including deployment of fire engines, ensuring a 3-metre distance between shops, prohibiting shops facingeach other, and maintaining a 50-metre buffer from residential areas.

Electricity inspections would prevent short circuits, and vendors have been advised to handle fireworks only during times of minimal public movement to ensure safety. Dr Lakshmisha stressed that these measures aim to prevent accidents and ensure a safe Diwali for all.