Semi-ring road to be developed in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a major push towards transforming Visakhapatnam into a modern urban hub and accelerating the city’s growth, a series of infrastructure initiatives are being rolled out.

Inspired by the successful model of the outer ring road in Hyderabad, the government is considering steps to develop a semi-ring road in Visakhapatnam. The proposed corridor will stretch from Rambilli to Bhogapuram and is currently under consideration by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). This apart, the AP government is sharpening its focus on the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project. Currently, the Central Government is reviewing the project. According to sources, Riders organisation has been entrusted with carrying out a comprehensive study, which is expectedto be completed in the next two months. Once the comprehensive study gets completed, the state government plans to fast-track the project with a goal of completing the Metro Rail in three years.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana

emphasised that the government’s core objective is to attract large-scale investments to strengthen urban infrastructure while enhancing the capacity of urban local bodies across the state.

Connecting roads to Bhogapuram Airport on one side, master plan roads on the other along with ensuing metro rail project, six-lane beach corridor and semi ring road, the infrastructure landscape of Visakhapatnam is set to witness a huge transformation in future.