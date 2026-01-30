Sepak Takraw, ice skating players felicitated

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu felicitated Sepak Takraw and Ice Skating players from the State who won three silver medals at the national-level Khelo India events.

The medal-winning athletes paid a courtesy visit to the SAAP Chairman at the SAAP headquarters located at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Thursday. Ravi Naidu felicitated the players and congratulated them for bringing laurels to Andhra Pradesh.

The Sepak Takraw team from Andhra Pradesh secured a silver medal at the second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games–2026, held at Ghoghla Beach in Diu from January 5 to 11. The team displayed exceptional skill and competitive spirit throughout the tournament.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh ice skating players excelled at the 6th Khelo India Winter Games, organised in Ladakh from January 20 to 26. In the Ice Figure Skating Senior category, M Jessie Raj won a silver medal, while D Chandramouli secured a silver medal in the High Speed Skating Long Track Senior category.