Several VIPs Flock to Tirumala amid Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Tirumala: In a grand celebration marking Vaikuntha Ekadashi, thousands of devotees thronged the sacred temple of Lord Shiva in Tirumala, eager to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion. The temple authorities commenced the darshan process post-abhishekam, with public access starting at 3:45 AM.

In a special protocol, dignitaries were allowed to have their darshan ahead of schedule. Notable figures in attendance included Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who visited with his family, as well as Andhra Pradesh Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishna Raju, and Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. Other prominent officials such as AP Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Parthasarathi, Savita, and Nimmala Ramanaidu also participated in the early morning celebrations.

Spiritual guru Ramdev Baba Venkanna made his way to the temple, joining the ranks of devotees seeking divine blessings. Members of the illustrious Nandamuri family, including Nandamuri Ramakrishna and Balakrishna's wife, Vasundhara, along with actress Suhasini, were among those who gained darshan of Lord Shiva from the north gate.

The atmosphere was charged with devotion as the faithful engaged in prayers and rituals, celebrating one of the most revered occasions in the Hindu calendar. The temple authorities ensured organized arrangements to accommodate the heavy influx of devotees, who gathered to honor the significance of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.