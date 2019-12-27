SFI New Year calendar released in Eluru

Eluru: To mark the golden jubilee year of its formation, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has come out with New Year calendar. It may be recalled that the SFI was setup 50 years ago.

West Godavari District Collector R Muthyala Raju, SP Navdeep Singh Grewal, MLC Ramu Suryarao and others released the calendar here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the guests said the very thought of SFI reminds everyone of the struggles on the problems of the students.

The SFI should be appreciated for bringing out a calendar with the photos of martyrs of freedom struggle. There is every need that the students of present generation know about sacrifices of our freedom struggle heroes. They lauded the SFI for the new year calendar. SFI district unit secretary K Anil, leaders N Manikant, P Sai and others were present on the occasion.