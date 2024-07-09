Shady ops in TTD under YSRCP rule under scanner

Tirupati: Following several allegations of corruption and largescale irregularities in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), especially after the change of the government in the state, the state vigilance and enforcement department has intensified its probe on the charges during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government. It may be recalled here that after assuming office as Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that Tirumala will be cleansed first.

As part of it, the inspections are being carried out by a 40-member vigilance team, headed by SP Karimulla in all TTD departments. The probe encompasses a range of issues, including various aspects of TTD operations which include the distribution of protocol and break darshan tickets, especially to public representatives, fund approvals for different projects, financial transactions and deposits, and jewellery security measures.

The probing team has been seizing various documents after examining the records and questioning the officers concerned who include the present and former staff.

It is learnt that the main focus is on the allocation of Arjitha seva tickets and the electronic data processing (EDP) department’s functioning. The investigation also includes scrutinising the SRIVANI Trust’s ticket allocation system, daily ticket sales and revenue streams.

It was also learnt that the investigating team arrived at significant findings, particularly in engineering projects and fund allocations. Keeping in view the slew of allegations, the team is reviewing records from the past five years, with an emphasis on tender processes, contract awards, the quality of completed works among other things. They reportedly found that contracts were awarded to a select group of contractors and some projects were initiated without proper need assessment or feasibility studies.

BJP leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy is said to have submitted key inputs to the vigilance team, demanding special surveillance on certain individuals allegedly attempting to destroy records. He felt that those who hold crucial positions during the past five years were deeply worried now and may be involved in attempts to tamper with the records. He also alleged commissions in almost all civil engineering contracts.