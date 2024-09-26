Sharmila demands govt to implement ‘Super Six’

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila demanded the state government to release a white paper on implementation of Super Six schemes. She alleged the NDA alliance government has completed 100 days rule but is not implementing the promises made before the elections.

She led ‘Thaali Bajao’ protest at the Dharna Chowk here on Wednesday against the state government over its failure to fulfil pre-poll promises. The Congress cadre staged protests across the state demanding the state government to fulfil the promises.



Speaking to media at the Dharna Chowk, Sharmila questioned why the state government was not implementing the ‘Talliki Vandanam scheme’. She reminded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had assured to pay Rs 15,000 each to schoolchildren but has not implemented till now. She said Chandrababu had assured to sanction financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the farmers which has not also been implemented.



Sharmila questioned why the state government is not implementing free travel facility for the women in RTC buses. The NDA parties have assured to deliver three free cylinders to the poor but not even a single cylinder was given so far.



She said the APCC had taken up Thaali Bajao’ protest so that the sound should reach the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. She said the people of Andhra Pradesh defeated the YSRCP for its bad rule. The voters had chosen the NDA government with lot of hope but it betrayed the faith of people. She demanded the government to pay compensation to farmers, who suffered loss due to floods in the state.

