Sharmila demands probe into adulteration of ghee

x

APCC president Y S Sharmila Reddy submitting a representation to Governor S Abdul Nazeer along with other Congress leaders Pallam Raju, former MLA Mastan Vali, Amanchi Krishnamohan and PCC general secretary Musani Srinivas Reddy in Vijayawada on Saturday

Highlights

Vijayawada : APCC president Y S Sharmila appealed to Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday to take the initiative to order investigation into the adulteration of laddu prasadam at Tirumala.

She submitted a representation to the Governor in this regard. After coming out of the Raj Bhavan, Sharmila told the media that as per the report submitted by the NDDB it has been proved that adulterated ghee was used for preparing laddus and it was also established that fat oil of fish, beef and pig was used.

Now the question is why cheap ghee was purchased for preparing the laddu prasadam be given to the devotees. She wondered whether it was ghee or oil or crude oil. She questioned the Chief Minister regarding the delay in disclosing the report which was submitted on July 23.

She demanded a comprehensive investigation into the whole issue. She came down heavily on the YSR Congress party leaders stating that they had no right to demand investigation into the misdeed since it occurred during their regime.

