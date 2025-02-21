Sharmila Urges Coalition Government to Address Concerns of Group-2 Mains Candidates*

YS Sharmila, President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress, has called on the coalition government to urgently address issues raised by Group-2 Mains candidates. Speaking at a media conference held at the Congress headquarters in Vijayawada, Sharmila highlighted the concerns of approximately 92,250 candidates who qualified for the upcoming Mains examination.

The candidates have expressed apprehension regarding errors in the roster system associated with the notification issued on December 11, 2023. Sharmila warned that if these mistakes are not rectified, it could lead to significant losses for the candidates, including the potential cancellation of the notification, as evidenced by a similar situation in Jharkhand.

Sharmila questioned the coalition government's haste in scheduling the exam for the 23rd of this month and demanded to know why the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was being so obstinate. She emphasized that the widespread protests by candidates across the state should not be overlooked, calling for an immediate announcement from the government regarding the rectification of the roster system and the conduct of the Mains examination.

She urged the government to engage in dialogue with the protesting candidates to address their grievances promptly.