Shops asked to close business by 6 pm in Nuzvid

Nuzvid: Task Force Committee has decided to impose restrictions on business hours for traders from Saturday in view of the surging of Covid cases in Nuzvid Assembly constituency limits.

The Task Force Committee meeting was held at the municipal office and the officials discussed the measures to be taken to contain the Covid cases. Sub-Collector Pratishta Mangain said that traders will be allowed to open the shops and commercial establishments from 8 am to 6 pm in Nuzvid Assembly constituency limits. She made it clear that Covid mask is must for everyone in public places and instructed officials to impose penalty of Rs100 for not wearing mask. She said collective efforts are needed to contain the spread of Covid in the second wave. She asked the traders not to allow the customers sans covid masks. She said permission will be given to medical stores, hospitals and other services after 6 pm.

She appealed to the people above 45 years of age to take Covid jab and follow self-restrictions to contain the spread of corona infection. MLA M Venkata Pratap stressed upon the need to contain the Corona infection.

He said the vaccination completed for the frontline workers. He said the State government would render assistance to the people who face corona pandemic and render medical treatment. DSP B Srinivasulu, tashildar M Suresh Kumar and councillors, representatives of the trader and chamber associations were also present.