Shortage of doctors for 104, 108 services at Kakinada: COO Sairam Swaroop

Kakinada: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Chief Operating Officer (COO) M Sairam Swaroop stated that there is a shortage of doctors for 104 and 108 services and hence it should be immediately filled in by the government. Aurobindo Emergency Medical Services employees held a meeting at R & B guest house here on Thursday.



Swaroop participated as chief guest on the occasion. He said that 108, 104 services are being provided on a wide scale in line with the aspirations of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He said that 58 doctors are serving 104 and 108 services and the services of 12 more doctors are required. He requested the government to fill in the posts immediately to attend the needs of the patients.

He said 108 ambulances played a pivotal role during the Covid-19 crisis and emergency medical technicians and pilots were inspired by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said 108 ambulances and 104 mobile medical units were operating in the state like nowhere else in the country. He mentioned that anyone, anywhere, can get emergency services anytime.

He said that as many as 1,43, 457 patients have been shifted to Covid-19 and non-Covid hospitals with the help of 108 and 104 services. He appreciated that the medical personnel working in the 108 and 104 mortgaged their lives to serve the patients in the pandemic. During this pandemic crisis some employees also lost their lives. Swaroop assured that the families of those who lost their lives would be provided with Central government insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh. He also promised that each family would get a job too.

He said that 104 medicines are being supplied for the needs of the people and there is no scarcity of medicines at present.

Zonal manager Prasad Raju, district manager Ch Avinash and 108, 104 employees were present.