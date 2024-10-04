Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams.

This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam. Team Hans went round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

There should be no government interference in temple management. The Deputy CM has taken up a good cause. Trust boards which are appointed by government have become political rehabilitation centres leading to deterioration in development of temples and propagation of Hindu culture and traditions. The EOs either do not advise the trust boards or are not allowed to do so. In view of Tirumala laddu adulteration controversy, the old system of all temples having their own goshalas, depending on their size and requirement, is a good idea. B V Subbareddy, AP Social Workers Association (APSWA), Nellore city

Every politician is playing with devotees’ beliefs across the world. As our history says, whoever does this activity with Lord Venkateshwara, they will be punished by God. Yes, perhaps making temples free from endowments department may be a good idea. Lokesh Naidu, Bangalore.

Temples should be released from government control as current policies are flawed. The endowments department is primarily focusing on temples with high revenue, neglecting smaller ones that struggle to meet basic needs like lighting lamps. Hence, they should be managed by independent bodies, such as a Sanathan Dharma Board, which would ensure better and more efficient maintenance. N Srinivasa Rao, RSS member, Tirupati

Instead of removing temples from endowments department management, some major amendments to Endowments Act should be effected and members should be made not only accountable for their omissions and commissions but also for their wrong acts. Temples having own goshalas should be encouraged. Devotees can donate land and money or even best quality cows. Jonnalagadda Kaladhar, Ranganayakulapet, Nellore city

Temples and their traditions are purely related to beliefs of Hindu religion. Involvement and power of the politics over the temples’ affairs is leading to problems. The present controversial issue regarding alleged mixing of adulterated material in the laddu prasadams at Tirumala is a matter of violation of rules and regulations and tradition of the temple. K V Jagannadha Rao, HRF, State vice president, Srikakulam

A high-power committee should be appointed at state level to regulate issues at the temples and they should take action if anything goes wrong regarding traditions of the temple. Establishment of own goshalas for each temple to meet its requirements is also a good idea but in implementation, it may be difficult if temples are not free from political intervention. Beena Dhilli Rao, BC Union state secretary, Srikakulam