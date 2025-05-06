Shyamalamba festival returns after 15 years in Saluru

Saluru: The Shyamalamba deity festival in Saluru is set to be celebrated from May 18th to 20th, marking its grand return after a 15-year hiatus. The district administration is making elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the three-day festival.

Authorities have prioritized uninterrupted drinking water supply, electricity, and sanitation services during the event. To maintain public safety and order, a control room is being established, and police bandobast (security arrangements) is underway. The police have recommended the installation of 150 CCTV cameras for surveillance and suggested placing LED screens at key locations to manage crowds effectively.

EPDCL officials have commenced preparations, including setting up 12 transformers and installing approximately 95 new electric poles to guarantee continuous power supply. Around 200 sanitation workers are being deployed and works related to drinking water provision are scheduled to begin by Tuesday.

Officials are expecting a massive turnout of nearly 10 lakh pilgrims for the festival. A dedicated route has already been identified for the Siri Manu Utsav procession.

On Monday, Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani held a review meeting at the Saluru Municipal Office.

In attendance were in-charge District Collector SS Shobika and Saluru Municipal Chairperson Puvvala Eswaramma, along with other key officials. The Minister emphasized the importance of completing all works on a priority basis, especially since the festival, typically held every nine years, had been delayed due to various reasons. She expressed displeasure over the delay in drinking water-related works, despite funds being released on March 27, 2025.