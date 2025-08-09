Single-use plastic banned in temples across state

Vijayawada: A significant step toward making Andhra Pradesh’s spiritual sites plastic-free was taken on Friday with the statewide implementation of a ban on single-use plastics in temples. The initiative, led by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), aims to promote environmental sustainability and reduce plastic waste.

Chairman of the APPCB Dr P Krishnayya announced the milestone, crediting the support of key state leaders. ”The directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the commitment of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the support of endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and the guidance of the APPCB have made this historic decision possible,” he stated. He also expressed gratitude to endowments commissioner Ramachandra Mohan for his efforts in ending the use of single-use plastics in temples.

The initiative will begin with Sri Kanaka Durga temple and the Malleswara Swamy temple in Vijayawada, with plans to expand to over 120 major temples across the state. The renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was cited as a forerunner in this movement, having already implemented a ban on plastic water bottles and using biodegradable covers for its famous Laddu Prasadam.

Under the new rules, plastic carry bags, bottles, disposable plates, and cups will be prohibited within temple premises. Devotees, vendors, and staff are being encouraged to switch to eco-friendly alternatives like cloth bags, steel tumblers, and leaf plates.

”Lakhs of devotees visit temples every year. This effort will significantly reduce plastic waste, increase environmental awareness, and serve as a model for green spiritual tourism,” Dr Krishnayya said. He urged temple managements to enforce the ban strictly and conduct awareness programs for the public.

This initiative is part of a broader vision to enhance public health and maintain cleanliness around temples while preserving traditions in an environmentally friendly manner. Dr Krishnayya congratulated the endowments department for blending spirituality with environmental protection and called on everyone to join the cause of making temples in Andhra Pradesh plastic-free.