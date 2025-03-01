Sir CV Raman’s remarkable contributions recalled

Visakhapatnam: GITAM celebrated ‘National Science Day’ here on Friday with scientists and academicians.

Renowned Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awardees, Prof Raghavendra Gadagkar and Prof K S Krishna, paid floral tributes to Sir C V Raman at the GITAM School of Science, commemorating his remarkable contributions to science.

As part of the celebrations, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Eroll D’Souza felicitated Prof. Raghavendra Gadagkar for his outstanding contributions in the field of evolutionary biology.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Gadagkar emphasized the significance of communication in science, urging the scientific community to simplify complex concepts for the general public. He remarked that the process of science is more valuable than the product and stressed the need to nurture curiosity and inquiry among children rather than curbing it at an early stage. Encouraging students to question existing knowledge, he noted that imagination plays a crucial role in scientific advancements.

Prof K S Krishna, dean of School of Science, inspired students by highlighting that impactful research does not always require large funds or sophisticated laboratories. He cited Sir C.V. Raman as an example of how simple yet profound discoveries can achieve global recognition.

Vice-chancellor Eroll D’Souza underscored the importance of interdisciplinary research in fostering innovation. He encouraged collaborative efforts among different scientific domains to drive meaningful advancements.

The event served as a platform to inspire young minds and promote a deeper understanding of the scientific process, reinforcing the instruction’s commitment to scientific education and research excellence.