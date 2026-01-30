SIT chargesheet sparks political storm over Tirumala laddu ghee

Tirupati: The submission of a chargesheet by a CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) before the ACB court in Nellore has reopened a major political confrontation in the state, with the ruling NDA alliance and the opposition YSRCP interpreting the probe findings to suit their competing narratives. The controversy centres on allegations of adulteration in the ghee used for preparing the Tirumala Srivari laddu prasadam, a matter that has triggered protests, counter-allegations and sharp exchanges between leaders of both sides.

Leaders of TDP, a key constituent of the ruling alliance, launched demonstrations across several constituencies, accusing the previous YSRCP government of compromising the sanctity of the Tirumala temple by allowing adulterated ghee to be used in laddu preparation. Party cadres organised rallies and press briefings, asserting that the SIT investigation had confirmed serious violations during the 2019–2024 period.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy demanded that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy respond to what he described as ‘grave findings’ in the chargesheet. Citing the SIT probe, Sudhir Reddy alleged that the purity of the laddu prasadam was undermined over five years, claiming that large quantities of ghee procured during the YSRCP tenure were adulterated.

Accordingto him, around 1.61 crore kg of ghee was supplied during the period, of which nearly 68.17 lakh kg allegedly contained no milk fat. He further claimed that over 20 crore laddus were prepared using material derived from palm oil, palmolein and chemical esters, instead of pure dairy fat, and distributed to devotees. The MLA also accused the previous regime of manipulating tender conditions to benefit select suppliers, resulting in the alleged misuse of nearly Rs235 crore in temple funds.

In Tirupati, the TDP organised a protest march highlighting the allegations. Party leaders and activists raised slogans questioning the nature of the ghee used and formed a human chain at Nalugu Kalla Mandapam after marching from the Krishnapuram Thana. Addressing the gathering, leaders including TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, AP Greening and Beautification Corporation Chairperson M Sugunamma, and others claimed the SIT report had pointed to lapses in quality checks and irregularities in supplier selection.

The YSRCP, however, rejected these allegations outright. Party spokesperson and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the SIT had found no evidence of animal fat being used in the ghee, contradicting what he termed as ‘deliberate misinformation’ spread by political rivals. He stated that the investigation had attributed any adulteration to collusion involving certain officials and dairy managements, naming experts who had been associated with TTD since 2013.

Karunakar Reddy further said that quality enforcement under the YSRCP regime had led to the rejection of 18 ghee tankers between 2019 and 2024, compared to 14 tankers rejected during the current government’s tenure.

Accusing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of politicising a sensitive religious issue, Bhumana alleged that repeated public statements were intended to mislead devotees and inflame sentiments for electoral gain.

The party cadres broke coconuts at the Alipiri stating that SIT has made it clear that no adulteration of ghee was taken place. Meanwhile, the YSRCP has planned to organise ‘Srinivasa Prasada Ninda Parihara Homam’ in Tirupati on Friday to expose the government of hurting the sentiments of the Srivari devotees.