SIT refutes head constable’s charges

Vijayawada: Reports circulating in the media regarding allegations made by Armed Reserve head constable Madan Reddy against the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the liquor scam probe are entirely false, according to an official statement.

Madan Reddy, who served as a personal security officer (PSO) for former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for a decade, had alleged through media outlets that SIT officials pressured him to sign a fabricated statement linking Chevireddy to the liquor scam. He further claimed that he was threatened and assaulted by SIT officials when he refused to comply.

The SIT has strongly refuted these accusations, stating that they were baseless. The Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate crime pertaining to the liquor scam during the previous government.

As part of this ongoing investigation, numerous witnesses and suspects have been interrogated, and several accused, including prime suspect Kessireddy Rajasekhara Reddy alias Raj, have been arrested.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that substantial payments related to the liquor scam kickbacks were allegedly received by former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy from the main accused, Kessireddy Rajasekhara Reddy. This money is believed to have been distributed to the public during the election period.

In this context, AR head constable from Tirupati district, Madan Reddy, who had served as Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s personal gunman for approximately 10 years, was summoned to the SIT office for questioning. During the interrogation, Madan Reddy reportedly failed to cooperate with SIT officials and instead threatened them, stating he would write their names before taking his own life.

The SIT emphasised its commitment to transparency and impartiality throughout the investigation. The SIT asserts that its investigations are solely based on documentary evidence, technical evidence and statements from various individuals, ensuring an unbiased approach.

Approximately 200 individuals have been issued notices and interrogated by the SIT to date, with no prior accusations of coercion or misconduct. The SIT believes Madan Reddy’s recent allegations are part of a ”new drama.” He submitted a letter with false accusations of police harassment to the DGP, which was subsequently circulated on some channels, and also filed a petition in the High Court.

The SIT suspects a conspiracy behind these actions. They cited a recent instance where a habeas corpus petition was filed in the High Court, falsely claiming that a person named Balaji Kumar Yadav, associated with Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, was illegally detained by SIT police. ”Looking at these two incidents, it is clear that some unseen forces are conspiring with the intention of stopping the SIT’s work, pressuring SIT officials, and thereby weakening the investigation of this case,” the statement asserted.

The SIT vowed to expose this conspiracy and present the facts before the court, dismissing Madan Reddy’s ”drama.”

Despite the head constable’s allegations being entirely false, the SIT, to demonstrate its integrity and transparency, has requested the DGP to conduct a high-level inquiry by a senior officer. They have also urged for strict departmental action against anyone found to be at fault.