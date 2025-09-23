SIT will probe TTD Parakamani misdeeds: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh on Monday declared that the state government will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to go into the alleged irregularities in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) Parakamani.

Addressing the media in his Assembly chambers, Lokesh recalled the theft reported at Tirupati Parakamani on April 29, 2023, around 11 p.m. He questioned how the police could file a charge-sheet the very next day while issuing only a Section 41 Cr PC notice in such a serious matter. “It is clear there was a motive behind this. God himself has exposed the truth and did not spare the thieves of Parakamani, which is why this matter has come out,” he remarked. Lokesh recounted that adulterated ghee was used in Tirumala laddu preparation during the YSRCP regime.

“The probe revealed that what was called ‘ghee’ at that time contained no ghee at all,” he said.

Clarifying the state government’s approach towards medical education, Lokesh asserted that the NDA is not privatising medical colleges but implementing the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, like in the case of road projects in the State. He took a swipe at former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy by pointing out that not even a single medical college was established in Pulivendula during his tenure. The state government’s policy on medical colleges would be presented in both the Assembly and the Legislative Council, he added.

Drawing a comparison with the situation in the 1990s, he asked whether the state would have seen a boom in engineering colleges if private participation had not been allowed by the Chandrababu Naidu in 1994.

The Minister stated that arrears pending under the fee reimbursement scheme would be cleared within three months.

“The dues left pending by the previous government will also be addressed. Thereafter, payments will be made on a fixed schedule,” he assured. Lokesh said that DSC job recruitments would be conducted at the start of every academic year.

Referring to the economic front, Lokesh said the new GST regime would enhance purchasing power, stimulate demand, and boost tax revenues. Stressing the state government’s focus on industrial development, he said Andhra Pradesh is drawing global attention due to “three factors”: Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary leadership, the ease and speed of doing business, and Chandrababu’s brand image abroad.”