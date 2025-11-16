Six arrested in shocking Madanapalle kidney racket case

Tirupati: A kidney trafficking racket centered around Madanapalle’s Global Hospital has sent shockwaves across the State, with police arresting six accused on Saturday.

Disclosing the details to the media, Madanapalle DSP Mahendra said the investigation has revealed involvement of a 15-member network operating under the guidance of Dr Anjaneyulu — the owner of Global Hospital and Chittoor district coordinator for government hospitals (DCHS).

According to the DSP, the racket targeted vulnerable individuals and orchestrated illegal kidney transplants. One such victim, Yamuna (29), a married woman from Boddapalli in Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district, was brought to the Madanapalle hospital on November 9 as part of a pre-planned operation by the gang members.

DSP Mahendra said that on the same day, a team of doctors and hospital staff carried out kidney removal procedures on Yamuna and another individual. While one transplant was reported successful, Yamuna tragically died on the operation table due to complications. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the surgery was conducted illegally without required permissions and in violation of medical guidelines.

The arrested accused include Dr Anjaneyulu; Apollo dialysis manager at Madanapalle government hospital Balarangadu alias Balu; Kadiri dialysis manager Mehraj; and key facilitators from Visakhapatnam — Pelli Padma and Kakarlapalli Sathya. Yamuna’s partner, Suribabu, who allegedly played a role in luring her into the racket, was also taken into custody.

Another Bengaluru-based doctor, believed to be one of the main operatives in the kidney racket, is currently absconding. DSP Mahendra said police are intensifying efforts to apprehend the remaining accused.

“In total, 14 people have been identified in the case. Six have been arrested so far, and we have strong evidence against the remaining eight. They will be arrested soon,” the DSP said. Four special teams have been formed to track down the absconding accused, and search operations are underway.