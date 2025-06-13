Six from Chittoor killed in a road accident in Karnataka

A devastating road accident occurred in Hoskote, Karnataka, when a bus operated by RTC collided with a lorry, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, including a three-month-old baby. The victims were identified as residents of the Gangadhara Nellore constituency in Chittoor District.

Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad expressed his shock at the tragic incident, noting the sorrow surrounding the loss of lives from Chittoor. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and sought detailed information about the accident from officials.

In his response, Ramprasad assured that the affected families would receive assistance from the government and urged officials to ensure that proper medical care is provided to those injured in the crash.