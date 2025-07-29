SKIT’s revival opens new doors for tech students in Srikalahasti

Srikalahasti: The long-awaited revival of the Srikalahasteeswara Institute of Technology (SKIT) has finally been completed, fulfilling the election promise made by Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy.

His dedicated efforts led to SKIT’s merger with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur, and the stage is now set for the admissions process from this academic year itself.

SKIT, established in 1997 by the Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanam with support from former minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, was one of the popular choices for engineering aspirants.

However, due to declining admissions and financial difficulties subsequently, the Endowments Department suspended new enrollments in 2020, leading to the institution’s closure.

Prior to that, Gopalakrishna Reddy had proposed a merger with JNTU, which was approved by the State Cabinet in 2018. However, the plan stalled after a change in the State government. When the NDA government came to power, MLA Sudhir Reddy revived the proposal with support from Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh, and his efforts have now borne fruit.

As a result, official orders have been issued for SKIT’s merger with JNTU Anantapur, and the college will now participate in the second phase of the ongoing EAMCET counselling.

Beginning this academic year, B Tech admissions will be available in Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Computer Science Engineering in Data Science (CSD), and CSE with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (CSM). Each course will offer 66 seats under the convenor quota, with a course fee of Rs 70,000.

The Institute set up in 55 acres, has crores of properties under its procession besides valuable infrastructure in labs and library. SKIT was the only technical college under the Endowments Department’s jurisdiction in the State, and with the merger, its operations will be fully managed by JNTU Anantapur, bringing new hope and confidence to prospective students.