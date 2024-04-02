  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Soaring temperature pilgrims facing difficulties

Soaring temperature pilgrims facing difficulties
x
Highlights

With the soaring temperature the pilgrims facing difficulty in Tirumala and other places.

Tirumala: With the soaring temperature the pilgrims facing difficulty in Tirumala and other places. The pilgrims visiting Tirumala has to walk barefoot in the mada Streets resulting in devotees finding it difficult to walk.

A devotees family was seen using the jute bags provided by TTD by carrying laddus, tied to the legs to save themselves from the scorching mada street pilgrims request TTD to putup more pandals in tirumala in the addition to the existing once, to save the pilgrims hot sun same in the conditions Tiruchanur Temple, Govind Raja Swamy Temple and all local temples.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X