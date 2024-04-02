Soaring temperature pilgrims facing difficulties

Tirumala: With the soaring temperature the pilgrims facing difficulty in Tirumala and other places. The pilgrims visiting Tirumala has to walk barefoot in the mada Streets resulting in devotees finding it difficult to walk.

A devotees family was seen using the jute bags provided by TTD by carrying laddus, tied to the legs to save themselves from the scorching mada street pilgrims request TTD to putup more pandals in tirumala in the addition to the existing once, to save the pilgrims hot sun same in the conditions Tiruchanur Temple, Govind Raja Swamy Temple and all local temples.