Social media platforms to essay a proactive part in IYD celebrations

Visakhapatnam: It is not always about twisting, bending and forcing the not-so-flexible-body to do sets of tough poses but about making peace with the alignment of body and mind.

Yes, practicing yoga does not mean indulging in difficult stretching tasks. Regular yoga practitioners emphasise that it is all about focusing on mindfulness, being aware of the body and its boundaries.

In a fast-paced life where dealing with stress has become inevitable and so do putting up with toxic people around, practicing yoga aids in alleviating stress, improving quality of sleep and lifestyle standards.

Through controlled breathing combined with sets of asanas, yoga practitioners stress that they have overcome several health complications over a period of time, including anger issues. Compiling several benefits of yoga, the district administration plans to bring out below-one-minute videos and circulate it on social media platforms.

As part of the month-long ‘YogAndhra-2025’ campaign, the district administration charts out plan to reach out to a larger section of people in the International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations scheduled on June 21.

Among other platforms, social media is going to play a proactive role in building awareness among people about the immeasurable benefits of yoga. A dedicated team is focusing on content development. Encouraging people to make yoga an integral part of their daily schedule, a number of celebrities, yoga experts, achievers and practitioners are going to be roped in to deliver a message through digital platforms.

In Visakhapatnam, the area near Kalimata temple, RK Beach is going to be the main stage for the IYD celebrations scheduled on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating as chief guest in the event. Ahead of the event, an army of officials take up elaborate arrangements at the main venue.

Long stretches of coastline at RK Beach, Bheemunipatnam, Bhogapuram and Srikakulam are going to become a stage for the IYD celebrations. Several NGO representatives, yoga experts, trainers and volunteers are going to chip in to make the celebration a grand success.