Solution for drinking water woes, just a call away

Visakhapatnam: In a thoughtful endeavor to enhance citizen-friendly connect and make sure people in the city receive uninterrupted safe drinking water, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has introduced a dedicated toll-free helpline.

Until now, residents within the GVMC limits often found themselves uncertain about the point of contact when they face drinking water supply issues.

Challenges such as disrupted water supply due to broken pipelines, technical issues or unexpected interruption often left citizens in a predicament with no clear approach for redressal.

But it is not going to be the case from now onwards as residents can now air their drinking water-related grievances by dialling the toll-free number and get them resolved as well.

Recognising the long-standing concern, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg has taken a proactive step by facilitating a toll-free number: 1800-4250-0009 available exclusively to look into drinking water complaints.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening communication between the civic body and the public while ensuring prompt resolution of water-related issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that the primary objective of the helpline is to provide safe drinking water to citizens without interruption. He explained that in cases where water supply is affected due to technical reasons, residents can now directly call the toll-free number to report the issue and also obtain information about the restoration details in their locality.

Further, the Commissioner emphasised that the water supply wing is working round-the-clock to ensure reliable delivery of potable water through regular maintenance, continuous monitoring, and timely repairs. He urged citizens to report immediately in case of any inconvenience related to drinking water by calling the helpline so that rapid action could be taken to sort them.

The toll-free number will cater to a wide range of complaints, including leakages in drinking water pipelines, supply of contaminated water, leakages of pipelines running through drains, interruptions in water supply and other related problems.

The focus is also on continuous upgradation and maintenance of the city’s water supply infrastructure.

With the launch of the helpline, the civic body aims to enhance transparency, improve service delivery and provide citizens with a reliable and accessible platform to resolve drinking water issues efficiently.