Somireddy launches protest against illegal mining

Nellore: The Satyagraha Deeksha launched by TDP senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy against the illegal mining of Quartz Stone in Varadapuram village of Podalakuru mandal, on Sunday entered second day. He stayed the entire night of Saturday on the premises of Rustum Mica Mine company, protesting the failure of the administration to control the illegal mining of the stone, popularly known as ‘Thella Bangaram’.

Party leaders including YSRCP suspended MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy rushed to the venue and expressed solidarity to the TDP leader of continuing the stir.

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy asserted that he will not let the vehicles from the mine to go out till the official machinery takes action against the persons responsible for Quartz illegal mining. He questioned, “If the official machinery is clear on its part, then why it is hesitating to stop illegal mining, which is an open secret.”

The TDP leader said that he was taken aback after noticing 40 trucks loaded with Quartz that was excavated by 14 earth moving machines at Rustum Mica Mine and neighbouring Bharath Mica Mine Company on Saturday. He alleged that some unscrupulous elements are illegally transporting Quartz from these two mines of which their lease period was lapsed a few months ago.

The TDP leader alleged that Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore worth Quartz is being illegally transported every day from these two mines.

Finding fault with the district Collector and SP of maintaining stoic silence over this issue, despite submitting several representations with documentary evidences, TDP leader Chandramohan Reddy alleged that the duo has turned behest at the ruling party leaders in the district.