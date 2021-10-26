Somu Veerraju challenges YSRCP MLA Srikanth Reddy for discussion on Badvel development

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju has challenged AP government chief whip Srikanth Reddy to come for a discussion with their party candidate on development.of Badvel. Somu Veerraju incensed that Srikanth Reddy had not responded despite several allegations over the sand mafia in Rayachoti.



He demanded to stop the land grabbings in Badvel. As tomorrow is the last date for the campaign in Badvel constituency, the war of words between contestants intensified.

The election campaign for the Badvel by-election in the Kadapa district ends tomorrow at 5 pm. With this, the ruling YSRCP, BJP, and Congress are campaigning vigorously. Meanwhile, CM Jagan wrote open letters to the people of the Badvel constituency asking them to vote for YSRCP give a huge majority in the by-election. He expressed sorrow for not campaigning in Badvel due to the covid situation and asked them to vote for the party.

The polling will be held on the 30th of this month followed by the announcement of the results on November 2.