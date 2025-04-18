SP inaugurates helmet and dehydration bank for cops

Anantapur: District SP P Jagadeesh inaugurated a ‘helmet bank and dehydration bank’ for police personnel on Thursday at Anantapur women police station, with the support of Discovery Anantapur.

As part of the initiative, 24 helmets, around 300 surgical caps, one refrigerator, cool water supply, electrolyte packets, and glucose bottles were donated for the benefit of staff at women police station and Three Town police station.

The SP appreciated Anil, organiser from Discovery Anantapur, for this generous contribution. He further announced that Helmet Banks and Dehydration Relief setups will be extended to all police stations under Anantapur Urban Sub-Division. He noted that Discovery Anantapur has pledged to distribute 15,000 to 18,000 bottles of cool water, electrolytes, and glucose this summer an admirable move to support police personnel during extreme heat conditions. Emphasizing the importance of helmets in road safety, the SP stated that police officers involved in enforcement are setting an example and raising awareness among the public.

He lauded voluntary organizations for recognizing and supporting the hard work of the police through such welfare initiatives. The event was attended by Discovery Anantapur coordinator Anil Kumar, DSPs Mahboob Basha and Srinivas Rao, Inspectors Shantilal and Venkatesulu, among others.