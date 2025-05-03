SP inaugurates water kiosk

Tirupati: To provide safe drinking water the city police decided to setup water kiosks in the places where the public movement is heavy. District SP V Harshavardhan Raju on Friday inaugurated water kiosk set up near police out post near poornakumbham circle in the busy RTC bus stand area.

Speaking on the occasion he said apart from police stations where water will be provided to the public through kiosks (chalivendram) the police also provide separately water to animals and birds.