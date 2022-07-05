SP Malika Garg assures speedy resolution of Spandana petitions

Ongole (Prakasam District): District SP Malika Garg assured the public that the urges and complaints given during Spandana programme would be investigated and resolved within the stipulated time.

The SP participated in Spandana at the district police office in Ongole on Monday and interacted with the public and received 86 urges and complaints from them.

As part of Spandana being conducted following Covid norms, SP Malika Garg discussed the issues of the complainants submitted in the petitions and assured speedy justice to them.

She observed that most of the complaints were regarding family disputes, domestic violence, employment and online frauds, land disputes and other issues. She ordered the officers to submit an action-taken report on the urges received during Spandana.

The SP advised the public that they can submit the urges at their respective SDPO office, Circle office or police station, and they will be monitored from the SP office in Ongole.

Additional SP admin K Nageswara Rao, additional SP Crime Sridhar Rao, traffic DSP B Mariyadas, SB-I inspector Raghavendra, legal advisor Venugopal, panel advocate BV Sivaramakrishna, Spandana SIs and staff participated in this programme.