Live
- Technical glitch hits Zerodha users
- Value buying lifts key indices for 3rd session
- RSS should show courage to liberate Indian territory occupied by China: Shiv Sena(UBT)'s Saamana
- OpenAI Brings Popular Apps Like Spotify, Canva, and Zillow Directly Into ChatGPT
- Snowfall, landslides close Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh and Mughal Road in J&K
- CM Chandrababu extends greetings to people on Valmiki Maharshi's Birth Anniversary
- Unlock full potential of Make in India and Startup India: Piyush Goyal in Qatar
- India Post celebrates journalists’ golden jubilee with commemorative stamp
- CJI Gavai Shoe Attack: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore Justifies His Actions, Claims ‘Emotional Distress’
- India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Delusional Tirade’ At UN Over Kashmir, Cites Atrocities Against Women
SP personally reaches out to differently-abled petitioners
Puttaparthi: In a remarkable gesture of accessibility, District Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar assured differently-abled citizens that...
Puttaparthi: In a remarkable gesture of accessibility, District Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar assured differently-abled citizens that their grievances would be addressed without delay. The assurance came during the Public Grievance Redressal Programme held on Monday at the District Police Office conference hall.
A total of 65 complaints were submitted during the session, covering issues such as family disputes, land conflicts, cyber fraud, and dowry harassment cases.
Notably, when a group of differently-abled individuals arrived to present their grievances, SP Satish Kumar personally went to them, enquired about their problems, and directed immediate action. He contacted the concerned officials over phone, instructing them to resolve issues promptly and within legal frameworks. During the interaction, SP Satish Kumar emphasized the commitment of the police department to ensure justice for all sections of society, particularly vulnerable groups like the differently-abled. He stated that grievances should not remain pending and must be resolved with fairness and urgency. The session, chaired by the SP, witnessed participation from people across the district, who shared their complaints directly with him.
Officials including Women’s Police Station DSP Adinarayana, AR DSP Srinivasulu, and other staff members also attended, assisting in addressing the grievances.