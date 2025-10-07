SP personally reaches out to differently-abled petitioners

Puttaparthi: In a remarkable gesture of accessibility, District Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar assured differently-abled citizens that their grievances would be addressed without delay. The assurance came during the Public Grievance Redressal Programme held on Monday at the District Police Office conference hall.

A total of 65 complaints were submitted during the session, covering issues such as family disputes, land conflicts, cyber fraud, and dowry harassment cases.

Notably, when a group of differently-abled individuals arrived to present their grievances, SP Satish Kumar personally went to them, enquired about their problems, and directed immediate action. He contacted the concerned officials over phone, instructing them to resolve issues promptly and within legal frameworks. During the interaction, SP Satish Kumar emphasized the commitment of the police department to ensure justice for all sections of society, particularly vulnerable groups like the differently-abled. He stated that grievances should not remain pending and must be resolved with fairness and urgency. The session, chaired by the SP, witnessed participation from people across the district, who shared their complaints directly with him.

Officials including Women’s Police Station DSP Adinarayana, AR DSP Srinivasulu, and other staff members also attended, assisting in addressing the grievances.