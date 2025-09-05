SP reviews Ganesh immersion arrangements in Hindupur

Hindupur: Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police V Ratna, inspected key areas in Hindupur town on Thursday in connection with the Ganesh immersion and Shobha Yatra (procession). The SP reviewed traffic arrangements and emphasized the importance of ensuring smooth vehicular movement without disruption.

She visited major junctions and immersion points across the town and closely monitored security arrangements. At the Guddam Koneru near Ranganatha Swamy Temple, V Ratna instructed police officers on the safety measures to be implemented during immersion. She later visited the Ganesh pandal set up in Valmiki Nagar and interacted with festival committee members and local youth, urging them to complete the immersion activities in an organized and timely manner using well-maintained vehicles.

The SP issued several directives regarding security and crowd management during the Shobha Yatra. She also monitored the proceedings through CCTV footage at the town police station’s Command Control Room and directed officials accordingly.

She recommended the use of drones and high-resolution CCTV cameras, including ones installed atop buildings, to maintain surveillance throughout the event.

She instructed officials to coordinate with other departments to ensure a smooth and peaceful immersion process. A strong security deployment, including DSPs, CIs, SIs, AP Special Police platoons, and Armed Reserve forces, was arranged.

Officials were advised to remain alert at their designated posts until the conclusion of the festivities.

SP V Ratna was accompanied by DSPs KV Mahesh, Mahaboob Basha, Adinarayana, CI Rajagopal Naidu, AR DSP Srinivasulu, and others.