Spandana petitions will be resolved without delay: SP Malika Garg

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg assured the public that the requests and complaints submitted during Spandana programme will be investigated and resolved within the stipulated time. She participated in Spandana at district police office here on Monday, interacted with the public and received 72 urges and complaints from them.

During the programme, the SP discussed the issues of the complainants submitted and assured the petitioners to ensure speedy justice to them.

She observed that most of the complaints are regarding family disputes, domestic violence, employment and online frauds, land disputes and other issues and ordered the officers to submit an action taken report on the urges received at Spandana. The SP advised the public that they can submit their requests at their respective SDPO office, Circle office or police station, and they will be monitored from the SP office in Ongole.

DSB DSP B Mariyadas, DTC DSP G Ramakrishna, traffic DSP Mallikarjuna, Spandana CI Venkateswara Rao, legal advisor Venugopal, panel advocate BV Sivaramakrishna, Spandana SIs and staff participated in the programme.