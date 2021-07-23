Spandana programme to be held daily in Krishna district

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said on Friday that the Spandana programme will be conducted every day to address the grievances of the people.

He said the district people can meet him from 12 noon to 1 pm every day at his office. So far, the Spandana programme was conducted on every Monday in the State. Now, the SP changed it to a daily programme to help the people.

Speaking to the people, who came to the district police office to lodge complaints, the SP said Krishna district people living in other districts, other States and countries can also contact him through helpline to get help from the Police department. The SP said people can visit his office every day to narrate their problems and to get the help from the police. He instructed the police officials to make arrangements for the sitting of the people in the office.

Siddharth Kaushal along with other police officials released the posters related to Spandana programme to be conducted daily.

He has appealed to the people to avail the facility of Spandana programme and visit the office to lodge their complaints. He assured that the police would try to address the grievances of the people within 24 hours. He said Krishna district people living in other places can contact to the Control room 08672-254200 and the whatsapp No. 82990135 to lodge complaints and seek the police help. He said 12 complaints were received on Friday. Additional Superintendent of Police Satyanarayana, Special Branch DSP Dharmendra, DSPs, circle inspectors and other police officials attended the Spandana event.